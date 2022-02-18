Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CFO Kathleen L. Quirk Sells 80,000 Shares

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.94.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
