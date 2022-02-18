Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CFO Kathleen L. Quirk Sells 80,000 Shares

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

