Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Shares Up 2.7%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.
Freshii Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshii (FRHHF)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.