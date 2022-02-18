Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Shares Up 2.7%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

Freshii Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.

