Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $25.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

FRSH stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in Freshworks by 15,228.4% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,686 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Freshworks by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,162,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

