FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Head to Head Comparison

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor ASA 1 8 1 0 2.00

Telenor ASA has a consensus target price of $162.00, indicating a potential upside of 953.32%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Profitability

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A Telenor ASA 7.27% 22.40% 3.31%

Dividends

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Telenor ASA pays out 110.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and Telenor ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.01 -$191.00 million N/A N/A Telenor ASA $13.10 billion 1.64 $1.85 billion $0.69 22.29

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units. The Norway, Sweden, and Denmark geographical segments include fixed services like telephoney, internet and TV, and leased lines. The Broadcast segment comprises Canada Digital DTH in the Nordics, broadcasting, and data communication services via satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission in Norway and Belgium. The Other Units segment consists global wholesale, digital services, and corporate functions. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

