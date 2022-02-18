Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on FTEK. TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 5.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

