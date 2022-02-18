Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 196,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,992,433 shares.The stock last traded at $9.25 and had previously closed at $9.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.70 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Perseverance Asset Management International bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $39,903,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $82,217,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

