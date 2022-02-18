Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.77.

FNKO stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $876.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Funko has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,517,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 144.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Funko by 19.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

