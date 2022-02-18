FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Insider William G. Byers Sells 2,000 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

