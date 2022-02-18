FY2021 EPS Estimates for freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for freenet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for freenet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on freenet from €22.00 ($25.00) to €23.00 ($26.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on freenet from €26.50 ($30.11) to €27.50 ($31.25) in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. freenet has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

