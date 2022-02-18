FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Issued By Pi Financial

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

ITR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.88.

ITR opened at C$2.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.04 and a 12-month high of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

In related news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$29,326.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.