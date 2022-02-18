FY2022 Earnings Forecast for AstraZeneca PLC Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AZN stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 214.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

