FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By Raymond James

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABX. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.61.

Shares of TSE:ABX traded down C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$29.32. 4,168,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,425. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.30 and a 12 month high of C$30.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.