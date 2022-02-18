FY2022 EPS Estimates for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Increased by Analyst

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Clearwater Paper in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $44.73.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

