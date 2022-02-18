FY2023 Earnings Forecast for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Issued By National Bank Financial

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $14.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.62. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2024 earnings at $17.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSY. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$213.25.

GSY traded down C$1.09 on Friday, reaching C$149.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,306. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$114.58 and a 1 year high of C$218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$164.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$181.86.

In other goeasy news, Director Karen Basian purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,319,816. Also, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,764.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

