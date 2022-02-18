FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Truist Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $6.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.18. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $82.25. 14,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,207. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

