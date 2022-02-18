GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Up 32.1% in January

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Shares of GAILF stock remained flat at $$11.71 on Friday. GAIL has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

