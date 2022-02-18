Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $2.46

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.37. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 64,865 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

The company has a market cap of $558.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,133,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,213,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $8,703,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,408,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

