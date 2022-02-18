Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $457.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.00. Garrett Motion has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 20.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garrett Motion (GTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.