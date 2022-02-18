Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTES. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 1,083,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 90,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.