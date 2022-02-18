Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) PT Lowered to $4.00

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lowered Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

