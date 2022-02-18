Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) PT Lowered to $4.00

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lowered Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.
Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.
Gatos Silver Company Profile
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.
