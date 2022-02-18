GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to post $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,398 shares of company stock worth $5,074,595 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 31,881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,796,000 after buying an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $105.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.37. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $107.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 50.38%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

