GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 306,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,548. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.10.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 154.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.