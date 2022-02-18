Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $154.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $865,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

