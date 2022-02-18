Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $556.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $575.00 to $556.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $466.78.

Generac stock opened at $302.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.08 and its 200 day moving average is $389.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Generac has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

