General L.P. Standard Acquires 2,700 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $15,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,400 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $8,834.00.

On Friday, February 11th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $9,008.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00.

On Monday, February 7th, General L.P. Standard acquired 4,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,921.00.

On Friday, February 4th, General L.P. Standard acquired 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,514.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,907.00.

On Monday, January 31st, General L.P. Standard bought 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $8,176.00.

On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard bought 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $8,466.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, General L.P. Standard bought 4,210 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $22,186.70.

On Monday, January 24th, General L.P. Standard bought 10,479 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $54,805.17.

Shares of MDIA opened at $6.56 on Friday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDIA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MediaCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaCo in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Standard General L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 347,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 162,931 shares during the last quarter.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

