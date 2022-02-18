Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

NYSE:GEL opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,564 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 41,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

