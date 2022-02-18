Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.77.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of GMAB stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,362. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 418,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $19,618,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.