Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Update

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 788,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Genpact by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. Genpact has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

