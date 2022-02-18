Genpact (NYSE:G) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of G opened at $43.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $39.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

