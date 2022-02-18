Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.65. 1,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average is $129.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.
GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.
About Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.