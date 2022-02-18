Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.65. 1,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average is $129.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

