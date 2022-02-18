Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,508 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of EVO Payments worth $19,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1,773.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,788 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EVO Payments by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,498,000 after buying an additional 829,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 89,360 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 14,471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 71,633 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.77 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -264.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.