Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of USANA Health Sciences worth $19,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $169,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,911 shares of company stock worth $974,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA opened at $88.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.