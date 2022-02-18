Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.19 Million Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of PGT Innovations worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 32.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE PGTI opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

