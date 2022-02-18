Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.35 Million Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Sonic Automotive worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 47.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,431,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on SAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

