German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) versus Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Head-To-Head Comparison

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of German American Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares German American Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $229.84 million 4.56 $62.21 million $3.18 12.42 Live Oak Bancshares $521.41 million 5.30 $166.99 million $3.71 17.20

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp. German American Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 36.61% 13.17% 1.57% Live Oak Bancshares 32.03% 25.86% 2.02%

Risk & Volatility

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for German American Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus price target of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.61%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Dividends

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. German American Bancorp pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. German American Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats German American Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Wealth Management Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, retirement planning, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full line of personal and corporate insurance products. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses in making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

