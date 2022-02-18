GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 47145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,001 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,391,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 65,936 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

