Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $8.75. 315,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,687. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.22. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 116,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 63,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

