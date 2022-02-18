Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,001,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $2,425,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $8,693,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $176,000.

