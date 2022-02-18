GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4,645.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,457,267 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after buying an additional 3,384,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after buying an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after buying an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 481.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after buying an additional 1,480,492 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

