Global-e Online’s (GLBE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,357. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global-e Online by 1,207.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,736 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,688 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $116,843,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

