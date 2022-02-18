Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Shares Up 185.7%

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD)’s stock price shot up 185.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

Get Global Gold alerts:

About Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD)

Global Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, development and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals products. It focuses on the exploration, development, and production of gold at the Tukhmanuk property in the North Central Armenian Belt; and explores and develops Marjan North and Getik properties, as well as produces gold at Pureo property in south central Chile, near Valdivia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.