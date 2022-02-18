Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,060,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.06. 29,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,015. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

