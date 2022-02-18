Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 1,130 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

ABBV stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.47. The stock had a trading volume of 186,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.32. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $147.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

