Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after buying an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,739,977. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

