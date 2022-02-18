Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,428 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.36. 138,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,848,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,397 shares of company stock worth $8,628,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

