Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,000. Celsius accounts for approximately 1.7% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of Celsius as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,270,000 after buying an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after buying an additional 1,191,768 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,625,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Celsius by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celsius by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after buying an additional 341,852 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.12. 19,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,714. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 476.50 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

