Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.67. 649,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

