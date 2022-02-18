Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $107.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.04. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,249 shares of company stock worth $3,987,335. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,246,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,072,000 after buying an additional 36,906 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,926,000 after buying an additional 226,388 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after buying an additional 630,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,561,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

