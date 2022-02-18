Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.