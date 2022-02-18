Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Acquired by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,037,000 after acquiring an additional 87,823 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 277,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,336. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.73. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $71.04.

